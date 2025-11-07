Jon Jones’s Brutal Assessment: Tom Aspinall is Overrated, Mentally Weak, and Searching for Excuses

Jon Jones pulled no punches when breaking down Tom Aspinall’s controversial first title defense at UFC 321, launching a technical critique of the heavyweight champion’s skill set while questioning his mental fortitude in the process. Speaking on the No Scripts Podcast this week, the former two-division UFC champion offered his assessment of Aspinall’s performance against Ciryl Gane, which ended prematurely when the French challenger accidentally poked the British fighter in both eyes just over four minutes into the first round.

Jon Jones Breaks It Down: Why Tom Aspinall Is Overrated and Looking for an Out

Jones’s commentary comes amid ongoing tension between the two fighters, stemming from failed negotiations earlier this year that prevented a potential title unification bout. The American, who vacated the heavyweight championship and retired in June before quickly unretiring, has consistently maintained his competitive edge against Aspinall through social media jabs and public scrutiny of his abilities.

During his No Scripts appearance, Jones delivered the most comprehensive technical breakdown of his rival’s limitations to date, speaking to Zayd Hussein, he explained:

“Tom’s a great athlete, but I do feel like he’s a one-trick pony. I believe that his wrestling and jiu-jitsu is incredibly overrated. He has a beautiful one-two. I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. Beautiful one-two, that’s really about it. That’s the one thing that he’s setting up real nice.”

In March 2023, Jones returned to the UFC after a three-year absence and moved up to heavyweight, defeating Gane via first-round guillotine choke at UFC 285. That performance took just over two minutes, with Jones showcasing superior grappling and tactical awareness. When discussing Aspinall’s version of the matchup, Jones contrasted the champion’s performance unfavorably with Gane’s composed demeanor during the brief exchanges. He said:

“He couldn’t touch Ciryl Gane at all. That’s the way I felt. I felt like Gane was just getting warmed up. Gane’s hands were down. He’s shaking his shoulders, bouncing around. He was touching him. He was touching that jab. He busted him open. He was so comfortable.”

Official fight statistics recorded Gane landing 30 significant strikes to Aspinall’s 27 in the 4:35 of action, with Gane landing approximately 75 percent of his striking attempts. The French challenger successfully defended Aspinall’s only takedown attempt while bloodying the champion’s nose early in the exchange, establishing striking rhythm and distance management that many observers felt suggested momentum favored Gane before the unfortunate stoppage.

TOPSHOT – Britain’s Tom Aspinall reacts after being hit in the eye while fighting France’s Ciryl Gane during their UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi early on October 26, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Jon Jones’s Case Against Tom Aspinall

Jones extended his critique beyond technical skill assessment, suggesting that Aspinall’s immediate response to adversity indicated psychological vulnerabilities. Speaking to Aspinall’s reaction following the eye poke, Jones questioned whether the champion possessed the mental resilience necessary to overcome significant obstacles mid-fight. He continued:

“When Tom gets hurt, it’s like he’s immediately incapacitated. Immediately. You shut down. It’s like you poked my eye and then he’s like immediately. There was no like he never tried to look. It was rag on the eye immediately.”

Jones referenced Aspinall’s fight history to support this characterization, pointing to a significant injury sustained against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022, where Aspinall suffered a torn ACL and MCL just 15 seconds into their bout. According to Jones‘s assessment, Aspinall’s response to that injury followed a similar pattern of immediate incapacitation rather than attempting to continue or adapt.

“He did the same thing with Curtis Blaydes when he hurt his knee. There was no limping. There was no trying to get up. He was just immediately ‘burn my village, I can’t go on!’ He immediately quits. When he got tapped out with an ankle lock, there was no trying to fight his hands. He immediately quit. Immediately.”

The severity of the eye poke sustained at UFC 321 does warrant context. Slow-motion footage revealed the extent of Gane’s fingers penetrating both of Aspinall’s eye sockets, creating genuine concern about the injury’s legitimacy. Aspinall’s father, Andy, provided a concerning medical update days after the fight, revealing that his son retained no vision in his right eye as of October 28, with his left eye operating at approximately 50 percent capacity.

Jon Jones’ Negotiations

When Jones was the undisputed heavyweight champion, Aspinall repeatedly challenged him to a unification fight as the interim champion. Negotiations progressed to a verbal agreement earlier this year, but Jones ultimately chose retirement over the matchup. Reports indicated Jones turned down approximately $30 million to face Aspinall, a figure confirmed by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani during a separate podcast appearance.

Jones later admitted to some fault in how those negotiations concluded, telling the No Scripts Podcast that the situation “didn’t go over well” and expressing regret over his handling of the circumstances with UFC president Dana White.

“The way things went down, I was wrong. And I wish that I could see him face-to-face and just apologize to him so that we can let bygones be bygones and get back to making some major money for the sport, and really entertaining these fans.”

White House and Alex Pereira

Despite this apology, Jones has shown no inclination to pursue an actual bout with Aspinall. The former champion has instead targeted a non-title heavyweight matchup with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, potentially on UFC’s planned White House card for 2026.

Aspinall, meanwhile, is recovering from the eye injury and preparing for a rematch with Gane that Dana White indicated would be the priority once the champion clears medical examination. The rematch holds significant intrigue given Gane’s early dominance and the unfinished nature of their first encounter. Whether Aspinall will respond directly to Jones’s technical critique remains unclear.