Did Tom Aspinall Quit? Heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta Throws Down Accusations

Waldo Cortes-Acosta accused Tom Aspinall of being a quitter.

While Steve Garcia notched his seventh straight win inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 110, it was Cortes-Acosta who stole the show. After suffering an accidental eye poke perpetrated by opponent Ante Delija, Cortes-Acosta delivered an epic highlight-reel knockout, finishing the former PFL star in the very first round.

Just one week earlier, undisputed heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall drew the ire of fight fans after he declined to continue after sustaining an eye poke from Ciryl Gane in the opening round of their UFC 321 headliner.

Aspinall’s insistence that he couldn’t continue left viewers and fellow fighters frustrated, many of them criticizing the champ for his perceived lack of fighting spirit. Exacerbating the backlash was Cortes-Acosta, who accused the Brit of taking the easy way out during an interview with Home of Fight.

😬 Waldo Cortes-Acosta keeps accusing Tom Aspinall of quitting, says he only did it because he knew he was getting paid the same for 'No contest'.



🎥 @home_of_fight / @JakeNoeckerMMA pic.twitter.com/V18ddNkfuD — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 5, 2025



Further aiming to one-up Aspinall, ‘Salsa Boy’ expressed interest in competing one more time before 2025 comes to a close. If he gets his wish, that would put him at five fights in a calendar year, joining Neil Magny, who accomplished the feat in 2015, and Kevin Holland, who fought and won five times in 2020.

“I wanna fight last card of the year,” he wrote on X. “Dec 13th @ufc @UFCEspanol I’m going to the doctor (to) get clear and get back. I wanna do 5 fights this year @danawhite @Mickmaynard2.”

I wanna fight last card of the year

Dec 13th @ufc @UFCEspanol

I’m going to the doctor get clear and get back I wanna do 5 fights this year @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Waldo Cortes (@WaldoCortesUFC) November 3, 2025



Cortes-Acosta improved his overall record inside the Octagon to 8-2. Currently, he’s sitting as the sixth-ranked contender in the heavyweight division, putting him potentially one big win away from his first crack at undisputed gold.