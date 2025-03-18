Report – Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare for title grudge fight with Tom Aspinall

According to reports overnight, Jon Jones would require six months — from the date his bout with Tom Aspinall is signed, to prepare for a title unification clash with the interim champion. And with this timeline, a potential summer pairing of the duo is now in distinct jeopardy.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion to boot, has been sidelined since last November, most recently headlining UFC 309.

And retaining his portion of the heavyweight crown, Jon Jones made light work of the returning, Stipe Miocic — finishing him with an eventual third round spinning back kick to the body TKO win at Madison Square Garden.

As for Aspinall, the British heavyweight star also defended his interim portion of the title back in July, turning in a dominant opening round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in a rematch — avenging his sole Octagon loss.

However, reports this year have claimed the promotion have targeted a summer showdown between Jones and Aspinall — in a well overdue matchup between the two heavyweight titleholders.

Jon Jones requires 6 months to prepare for Tom Aspinall fight

But overnight, Uncrowned reporter, Ariel Helwani revealed that Rochester native, Jones would require at least six months to prepare for a showdown with Aspinall — potentially putting the kibosh on a summer showcase.

I was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare from when the fight is locked in,” Ariel Helwani said on his Uncrowned show. “It feels like the summer, if that’s the goal… its starting to be slip away a bit.”

🚨Ariel Helwani says he was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare for Tom Aspinall



“I was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare from when the fight is locked in”



“It feels like the summer, if that’s the goal… its starting to be slip away a bit”



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/vJX5Y1tbFg — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) March 18, 2025

At the beginning of this month, however, UFC CEO, Dana White admitted he was hoping to finally secure a showcase between Jones and Atherton native, Aspinall — however, fell short of hinting at a potential date for the title unification pairing.

“The plan is to fight Jon this summer,” Dana White told The Jim Rome Show. “Obviously, when, where and all that stuff is being determined. My goal this year is to make that fight [with] Aspinall.”