Report – Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare for title grudge fight with Tom Aspinall

ByRoss Markey
Report - Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare for title grudge fight with Tom Aspinall

According to reports overnight, Jon Jones would require six months — from the date his bout with Tom Aspinall is signed, to prepare for a title unification clash with the interim champion. And with this timeline, a potential summer pairing of the duo is now in distinct jeopardy.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion to boot, has been sidelined since last November, most recently headlining UFC 309.

skysports jon jones ufc 285 6334737

And retaining his portion of the heavyweight crown, Jon Jones made light work of the returning, Stipe Miocic — finishing him with an eventual third round spinning back kick to the body TKO win at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira open to Paddy Pimblett fight after UFC 314: 'He likes to talk a lot'

As for Aspinall, the British heavyweight star also defended his interim portion of the title back in July, turning in a dominant opening round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in a rematch — avenging his sole Octagon loss.

Dana White open to stripping of Jon Jones of title if Tom Aspinall fight not booked by the summer

However, reports this year have claimed the promotion have targeted a summer showdown between Jones and Aspinall — in a well overdue matchup between the two heavyweight titleholders.

Jon Jones requires 6 months to prepare for Tom Aspinall fight

But overnight, Uncrowned reporter, Ariel Helwani revealed that Rochester native, Jones would require at least six months to prepare for a showdown with Aspinall — potentially putting the kibosh on a summer showcase.

READ MORE:  Jalin Turner Addresses Embarrassing 'Walk-Off KO' Moment Against Renato Moicano at UFC 300
Tom Aspinall 3

I was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare from when the fight is locked in,” Ariel Helwani said on his Uncrowned show. “It feels like the summer, if that’s the goal… its starting to be slip away a bit.”

At the beginning of this month, however, UFC CEO, Dana White admitted he was hoping to finally secure a showcase between Jones and Atherton native, Aspinall — however, fell short of hinting at a potential date for the title unification pairing.

READ MORE:  UFC Eyes $1B Netflix Deal Amid ESPN Rift - Is Netflix the Future of Combat Sports Streaming?

“The plan is to fight Jon this summer,” Dana White told The Jim Rome Show. “Obviously, when, where and all that stuff is being determined. My goal this year is to make that fight [with] Aspinall.”

READ MORE:  Chidi Njokuani stops Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos with knee barrage - UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts