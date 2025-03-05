Dana White plans summer fight between Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall: ‘My goal this year is to make that’

ByRoss Markey
Dana White plans summer fight between Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall: 'My goal this year is to make that'

UFC CEO, Dana White remains confident of booking a heavyweight title unification clash between champions, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall before too much longer, claiming he is currently targeting a summer date for the grudge match.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion, has been sidelined from action since last November, where he headlined UFC 309 against former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic.

UFC star Jon Jones releases underwhelming announcement as fans reacts to latest news

And successfully defending his portion of the divisional crown for the first time, Rochester native, laid waste to the retiring, Miocic with a dominant, eventual third round spinning back-fist knockout win over the Ohio veteran.

As for Aspinall, the Atherton native has been out of action himself since last summer, where he defended his interim crown.

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker Issues Warning to Magomed Ankalaev Before UFC 313 Clash with Alex Pereira

Co-headlining UFC 304, Aspinall avenged his sole promotional defeat in a one-sided first round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes with a blistering stoppage in his native Manchester.

gettyimages 2185190099 612x612 1

Dana White plans to book Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall fight for the summer

And failing to book a title unification clash with former pound-for-pound number one in the time since, Aspinall received an important update on the pairing today, with White confirming how he plans to book a return for Jones as soon as this summer.

“The plan is to fight Jon this summer,” Dana White told The Jim Rome Show. “Obviously, when, where and all that stuff is being determined. My goal this year is to make that fight [with] Aspinall.”

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria's Controversial Move: Was 'Delusion' Behind His Featherweight Title Vacancy?

Earlier this week, Aspinall appeared to be growing tired of a title unification pairing with Jones next, claiming he would move on to other opponents to land the undisputed crown, revealing talks had stalled on the former’s side of the negotiation table.

gettyimages 2163998344 612x612 1

“The UFC tell me, they assure me they are doing everything they can to make this fight,” Tom Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “So as far as I’m aware, this is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team to work that out. I’m literally just waiting for a date. But what’s holding it back is the UFC want to make the fight with me and Jon, and as far as I’m aware, it’s now about maybe financial, or otherwise. I’m not too sure, to be honest. I’m just waiting for the call right now.”

READ MORE:  Breaking: Dana White and Turki Alalshikh Announce Revolutionary TKO Boxing Promotion

READ MORE:  Valentina Shevchenko talks up super fight with Zhang Weili after UFC 315: 'The fans would love to see it'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts