Dana White plans summer fight between Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall: ‘My goal this year is to make that’

UFC CEO, Dana White remains confident of booking a heavyweight title unification clash between champions, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall before too much longer, claiming he is currently targeting a summer date for the grudge match.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion, has been sidelined from action since last November, where he headlined UFC 309 against former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic.

And successfully defending his portion of the divisional crown for the first time, Rochester native, laid waste to the retiring, Miocic with a dominant, eventual third round spinning back-fist knockout win over the Ohio veteran.

As for Aspinall, the Atherton native has been out of action himself since last summer, where he defended his interim crown.

Co-headlining UFC 304, Aspinall avenged his sole promotional defeat in a one-sided first round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes with a blistering stoppage in his native Manchester.

Dana White plans to book Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall fight for the summer

And failing to book a title unification clash with former pound-for-pound number one in the time since, Aspinall received an important update on the pairing today, with White confirming how he plans to book a return for Jones as soon as this summer.

“The plan is to fight Jon this summer,” Dana White told The Jim Rome Show. “Obviously, when, where and all that stuff is being determined. My goal this year is to make that fight [with] Aspinall.”

Earlier this week, Aspinall appeared to be growing tired of a title unification pairing with Jones next, claiming he would move on to other opponents to land the undisputed crown, revealing talks had stalled on the former’s side of the negotiation table.

“The UFC tell me, they assure me they are doing everything they can to make this fight,” Tom Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “So as far as I’m aware, this is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team to work that out. I’m literally just waiting for a date. But what’s holding it back is the UFC want to make the fight with me and Jon, and as far as I’m aware, it’s now about maybe financial, or otherwise. I’m not too sure, to be honest. I’m just waiting for the call right now.”