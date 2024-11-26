Former UFC Champion says Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is the Right Fight, not Tom Aspinall

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall could be passed over again in facing heavyweight king Jon Jones, says former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. The stoic knockout machine ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira is the right fight according to him.

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira

The UK-born Tom Aspinall won the UFC heavyweight interim title and has defended it since Jon Jones became champion. ‘Bones’ Jones is an all-time great in MMA due to his run at light heavyweight but vacated this title and moved to the heavyweight division. Since capturing gold, he decided to defend the title against the aged Stipe Miocic rather than Aspinall.

If it were up to Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson, Jon Jones would next meet the dangerous knockout artist Alex Pereira, of Brazil. For prize fighters, according to Jackson, it’s all about the money. He explained his reasoning in an interview with Ariel Helwani. On Jon Jones, he said:

“If I were Jon, I’d go for Pereira. It’s a bigger fight, more buzz, and potentially a bigger payday. Aspinall is a great fighter, but he doesn’t have the same kind of attention or the hype that Pereira does right now. I know Dana’s trying to push the fresh matchups and get the younger guys in, but let’s be real—Jon knows how to handle business. He can fight anyone, but Pereira is the one everyone wants to see. “If I were Jon, I’d definitely fight Pereira, not Aspinall. Jon’s been fighting for a long time, and I’m sure he can handle himself, but we know Pereira is that good. He’s definitely one of the more dangerous guys. If you’re gonna fight someone dangerous, make the most money with it.“

Fans have been long waiting for a heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall. ‘Rampage’ Jackson says that they may have to wait a little longer.