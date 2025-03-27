TUF Coach Compares Tom Aspinall to Mike Tyson Due to Lack of Cardio ‘Knocked out everybody’

Upcoming Ultimate Fighter 33 head coach, Chael Sonnen has expressed his concern with Tom Aspinall’s stagging finishing rate during his Octagon tenure — claiming the UFC star’s cardio has yet to be tested to date.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, is expected to make his long-awaited return to action as soon as this summer, in an overdue title unification pairing with Jon Jones.

And yet to feature since July of last year, Atherton native, Aspinall most recently defended his interim crown in a dominant opening round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in the pair’s title fight. And with the triumph, Tom Aspinall also avenged his only loss in the promotion as of yet.

However, still struggling to land himself a title unification pairing with fellow heavyweight championship holder, Jones, Aspinall remains confident he will eventually stand opposite the sport veteran, potentially as soon as this summer.

Tom Aspinall’s cardio causes concern for Chael Sonnen

And ahead of a potential clash, former title chaser, Sonnen has weighed in on Aspinall’s dominance — claiming he is slightly concerned over his cardio output — if paired with Jones, due to his quickfire victories in the Octagon.

“I have a big concern with Tom Aspinall knocking out his last six guys all inside of the first round,” Chael Sonnen said on his podcast. “I know that’s being glorified and that’s being celebrated, but it has very much the same role that Sergei Pavlovich had.

Mike Tyson had knocked out everybody,” Sonnen continued. “He hadn’t had a hard night’s work. The biggest problem he’s got with Evander (Holyfield) is when the eighth round rolls around, Evander is still there. The bigger problem he has is when the ninth round rolls around, Evander is still there.

Winning interim spoils two years ago, British fan-favorite, Aspinall had stopped the impressive knockout run of the above-mentioned, Pavlovich with another one-sided opening round knockout win on short-notice at Madison Square Garden.