“I’ll Fight Anyone” Carlos Ulberg Sets Sights on Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev After UFC London Win

ByTimothy Wheaton
I'll Fight Anyone Carlos Ulberg Sets Sights on Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev After UFC London Win

This past weekend at UFC London, Carlos Ulberg extended his win streak to eight consecutive victories with a unanimous decision over former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Following his win, Ulberg made it clear that he is eager to move forward in the division, setting his sights on a title shot in the near future against Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

In the post-fight press conference, Ulberg expressed his readiness to face anyone, emphasizing his ambition to advance in the light heavyweight division.”I’ll fight anyone. I’m looking to go forward. I’m definitely looking at a title shot in the near future,” Ulberg stated.

READ MORE:  Caolan Loughran scores narrow split win over Nathan Fletcher in tight fight - UFC London Highlights

Specifically, he mentioned that facing either Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev would be ideal. “Either Pereira or Ankalaev would be awesome,” he noted, acknowledging the prestige that comes with fighting top-tier opponents like these two.

'Poatan 2.0' promised in title fight rematch with Magomed Ankalaev by Alex Pereira's clan

However, the current landscape of the light heavyweight division might complicate Carlos Ulberg’s immediate title aspirations. Magomed Ankalaev, the newly crowned champion, has expressed interest in a rematch with Alex Pereira, who recently lost the title to Ankalaev at UFC 313. Ankalaev believes Pereira deserves a rematch, potentially delaying Ulberg’s title shot. Despite this, Ulberg remains optimistic about his chances, having proven himself as a contender with his recent victories, including wins over notable opponents like Volkan Oezdemir and now Jan Blachowicz.

READ MORE:  Flight of the Flyweights: UFC Parts Ways with a Pair of 125-Pound Mainstays
carlos ulberg 2
READ MORE:  Gunnar Nelson Seeks Redemption in London After Two-Year Hiatus Against Kevin Holland

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts