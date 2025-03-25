“I’ll Fight Anyone” Carlos Ulberg Sets Sights on Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev After UFC London Win

This past weekend at UFC London, Carlos Ulberg extended his win streak to eight consecutive victories with a unanimous decision over former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Following his win, Ulberg made it clear that he is eager to move forward in the division, setting his sights on a title shot in the near future against Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

In the post-fight press conference, Ulberg expressed his readiness to face anyone, emphasizing his ambition to advance in the light heavyweight division.”I’ll fight anyone. I’m looking to go forward. I’m definitely looking at a title shot in the near future,” Ulberg stated.

Specifically, he mentioned that facing either Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev would be ideal. “Either Pereira or Ankalaev would be awesome,” he noted, acknowledging the prestige that comes with fighting top-tier opponents like these two.

However, the current landscape of the light heavyweight division might complicate Carlos Ulberg’s immediate title aspirations. Magomed Ankalaev, the newly crowned champion, has expressed interest in a rematch with Alex Pereira, who recently lost the title to Ankalaev at UFC 313. Ankalaev believes Pereira deserves a rematch, potentially delaying Ulberg’s title shot. Despite this, Ulberg remains optimistic about his chances, having proven himself as a contender with his recent victories, including wins over notable opponents like Volkan Oezdemir and now Jan Blachowicz.