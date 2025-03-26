Demetrious Johnson Denies PED Accusations From Rampage Jackson

ByTimothy Wheaton
Quinton Rampage Jackson, a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, recently made headlines by accusing Demetrious Johnson, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Rampage Jackson Accuses Demetrious Johnson of Steroid Usage

In a playful exchange, Rampage Jackson pointed to Johnson’s muscular physique, claiming it was unnatural and suggesting that he must be using steroids. Johnson, known for his incredible speed, technique, and cardio, vehemently denied the accusations, insisting that he is “the most Natty” fighter. Throughout his career, Johnson has never failed a drug test and has been a vocal advocate for clean competition in MMA.

“How do you know all this?”

“Because I see all these [ __ ] athletes who do and they talk about it. “

“You look like you on that [ __ ] right now. Look at that, your arm, your muscles, is almost bigger than mine! That ain’t Natty.”

“You’re looking at the most Natty.”

Both fighters have had illustrious careers in the sport. Rampage Jackson became a star in Japan during his time with Pride FC before moving to the UFC, where he captured the light heavyweight title when he knocked out the legendary Chuck Liddell. Demetrious Johnson, on the other hand, dominated the flyweight division for years, setting a record with 11 consecutive title defenses in the UFC before moving to ONE Championship, where he continued his success.

The issue of PEDs in MMA has been a contentious topic for years. Joe Rogan has described it as a “steroid epidemic” in the sport. The use of PEDs can help fighters recover from injuries faster and improve their performance, but it also raises serious ethical and health concerns.

Demetrious Johnson explained:

“It doesn’t help you win a fight but it helps you prepare for the fight it helps you train more it helps you recover.”

Despite efforts to curb PED use through stringent testing programs, the problem persists. A study examining doping in the UFC over a 4-year period found that anabolic steroid use was the most common anti-doping rule violation.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

