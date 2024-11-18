NFL Legend Sparks UFC GOAT Discussion With Jon Jones and Kitchen Appliances

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is closing the debate on Jon Jones‘ GOAT status.

On Saturday night, undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones returned to the Octagon nearly two years after his title-winning performance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. This time around, ‘Bones’ was tasked with taking out consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic as the two combat sports titans headed up a loaded UFC 309 card in Madison Square Garden.

Though it took Jones a little longer to dispatch Miocic than it did Gane, ‘Bones’ was nothing short of dominant in their heavyweight headliner, finishing the two-time titleholder in the third round with a vicious spinning back kick to the body.

Not long after ‘Bones’ handed his title belt to President-elect Donald Trump who was sitting cageside for the main card, Sharpe called for an official end to the great GOAT debate on social media.

“The GOAT UFC fighter is JON ‘BONES’ JONES,” Sharpe wrote on X. “The pound 4 pound best fighter is also JON ‘BONES’ JONES. Please no more questions about who it is. It’s him and it’s not close. Go debate with your kitchen appliances.”

After UFC 309, is Jon Jones’ GOAT Status undeniable?

With a 28-1 record, two world title reigns, and wins over some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history, it’s hard to argue against Jon Jones being the greatest fighter of all time.

Of course, there will always be those who discredit Jones’ work inside the Octagon by pointing at his shenanigans outside of it, but even Jones’ biggest of haters are going to have a hard time denying the label that Sharpe and many others have given him.

After his decisive victory over Stipe Miocic in New York City, is Jon Jones the undisputed GOAT of MMA?