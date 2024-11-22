Tom Aspinall confirms ‘Negotiations’ for UFC return amid links to fight with Jon Jones: ‘We’re waiting for a date’

Amid links to a long-overdue title unification clash next, interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has confirmed he is currently locked in negotiations for his return to the Octagon, as rumors of a pairing with fellow champion, Jon Jones continue to swirl.

Aspinall, who remains sidelined since defending the interim heavyweight crown earlier this summer, most recently served as the backup fighter to this month’s UFC 309 title headliner between Jones and Stipe Miocic, successfully making weight if his services were required on short-notice.

Attending Madison Square Garden for the flagship event, Atherton native, Aspinall watched on as Jones sent former two-time champion, Miocic into retirement from combat sports with an eventual third round spinning back-kick knockout to the body.

Tom Aspinall claims “negotiations” ongoing for UFC return

And hoping to secure his own overdue title fight with Rochester native, Jones in the immediate future, Aspinall claimed this week that negotiations were ongoing for his return to the Octagon — falling short in revealing whether the comeback in question would be against Jones.

“We’re in negotiations right now is the honest answer,” Tom Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “So, we don’t know when the fight is gonna be but I’ll be ready to go whenever I’m back in the gym now. I’m back in the gym training as always and I’ll be ready to fight when they let me know until then I’ll be improving,”

“I’ll be getting better. So, there’s no great rush on that,” Tom Aspinall explained. “Obviously, I want to fight as soon as possible, but right now we’re just waiting for a date. That’s it.”

Receiving somewhat of a boost in his pursuit of a title unification matchup, Aspinall was all ears to claims from Jones that if the UFC brass open their coffers with a lucrative offer, he would consider making a return to take on the British striker in the future.