Appearing to celebrate the upcoming end of relationship between USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) and the UFC ahead of his heavyweight title fight defense next month, Jon Jones has pleaded his innocence, claiming he has “never cheated” – despite failing multiple anti-doping drug tests during his light heavyweight tenure.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, returned from a three-year-plus hiatus back in March of this year, landing the vacant heavyweight crown with a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

And slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 295 next month at Madison Square Garden, pound-for-pound kingpin, Jones looks to lodge his first defense of his heavyweight crown, taking on the returning former two-time divisional champion, Stipe Miocic.

Overnight, however, anti-doping agency, USADA confirmed how come January next, their anti-doping programe enlisted in the UFC will come to an end – with their relationship with the Dana White-led promotion ceasing to boot.

Claiming how their relationship with the organization became “untenable” given the scrutiny surrounding former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor’s return to the sport, USADA revealed that despite positive talks with the UFC earlier this annum, their contract would not be renewed beyond the end of this year.

Jon Jones celebrates the end of USADA – UFC relationship

Reacting to the news of USADA’s departure from the UFC, the above-mentioned, Jones appeared to celebrate the ceasing of their business dealings, claiming his infamous 2017 official ‘No Contest’ against arch-rival, Daniel Cormier, should be overturned once more – after he tested positive for the banned substance, turinabol.

“Man, I survived USADA,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “First they said I was guilty of having picograms, then they considered me innocent, next, picograms became legal. Guess what, I’m still here, still unbeaten.”

“That BS no contest over DC (Daniel Cormier) needs to be taken off my record,” Jon Jones continued. “I’ve never cheated this sport and I will stand by that until the day I die.”

Prior to his positive test for the banned substance, turinabol, following a UFC 197 interim light heavyweight title win over Ovince Saint Preux in 2016, Jones returned a positive in competition test sample, which showed the presence of banned substances, clomiphene, and letrozole – resulting in anti-doping policy violations and periods of retroactive suspensions from active competition.

