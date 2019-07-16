Jon Jones Unloads On Corey Anderson: ‘I’ll Definitely Expose His Ass’

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not pleased with Corey Anderson’s recent comments.

Anderson is on a three-fight winning streak and has been campaigning for a title shot. In a recent podcast, he said he wanted all the smoke, including “the crack smoke, the weed smoke, whatever you are smoking put it in my face because I am here.”

Referencing Jones’ past, “Bones” caught wind of those comments on Tuesday and went on a rant about how fighters continue to talk smack before facing him:

“Breaking news: Cory Anderson verbally attacks Jon Jones about his past,” Jones wrote. “Why does these guys have to talk smack before taking their L? And then after the fight I go on with good sportsmanship and say nice things about them. 😩It’s getting old.

“I get it, just wish these boys would let their skills speak for them. For these guys to be considered some of the toughest men/athletes in the world, most of them act like little bitches. Always with the bark and very little bite.”

Breaking news: Cory Anderson verbally attacks Jon Jones about his past.



Why does these guys have to talk smack before taking their L? And then after the fight I go on with good sportsmanship and say nice things about them. 😩 It’s getting old — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

Yeah let’s @ him and get him some follows today. Help a brother out https://t.co/17e3uQBZcd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

I get it, just wish these boys would let their skills speak for them. For these guys to be considered some of the toughest men/athletes in the world, most of them act like little bitches. Always with the bark and very little bite https://t.co/WPnc7hxfQN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

Responding to a fan who claimed Anderson was a boring fighter, Jones acknowledged he knew little of “Overtime” and planned on exposing him:

“Yeah I know very little about him but I’ll definitely expose his ass. He might want to tell his wife to stay home in December.”

Yeah I know very little about him but I’ll definitely expose his ass. He might want to tell his wife to stay home in December. https://t.co/sdrVAxj94s — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

Before his rant on Anderson, Jones also took a shot at Anthony Smith, who he defeated earlier this year:

“Anthony Smith in a recent interview: “I’ve said it over, and over, and over again: I’m coming, and there’s no one who’s gonna stop me.” 😩🤫”

Anthony Smith in a recent interview: “I’ve said it over, and over, and over again: I’m coming, and there’s no one who’s gonna stop me.” 😩🤫 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

Jones’ most recent opponent Thiago Santos also spoke about his antics outside the Octagon leading up to their UFC 239 fight earlier this month. In the end, he apologized for his comments.

What do you make of all these contenders talking smack to Jones?