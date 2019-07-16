Corey Anderson Says He Wants ‘All The Smoke’ From Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Corey Anderson has not fought since UFC 232 and is looking for a fight. Not only is he looking for a fight, but he is looking to fight the light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Anderson has been calling out top-five opponents since his last win back in December, but none have come to fruition. Since nothing has come up, the 29-year-old has called out the champion, saying he wants all the smoke and is ready to fight “Bones”:

“I definitely want the belt. So Jones, if you watching or if you see this, you know who it is. You said it after Ilir Latifi. You asked if I wanted that smoke. I told you that I wanted all the smoke! All of it,” Anderson said on the Slip n Dip Podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). The crack smoke, the weed smoke, whatever you are smoking put it in my face because I am here. I am not hiding, I’m right here.

“Top five it up. Y’all want me? You know my name. Like the Candy Man, you say it three times and I’m going to pop up and sign the contract. Let’s get it.”

Corey Anderson is currently on a three-fight winning streak where he beat Patrick Cummings, Glover Texiera, and Ilir Latifi. He also holds notable wins over the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Sean O’Connell among others.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, is coming off of a split-decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239. Before that, he beat Anthony Smith by decision and stopped Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 to win the title.

Do you think Corey Anderson should fight Jon Jones next? Who else would you like to see Anderson matched up with?