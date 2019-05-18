Jon Jones Fires Back At ‘Roider’ Comments From Thiago Santos

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not pleased with the recent comments of his next opponent Thiago Santos.

Jones is scheduled to defend his title against the hard-hitter in the main event of UFC 239 which takes place July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With less than two months to go, the buildup had been cordial so far. That was, until now.

Speaking to Brazil’s Combate, Santos claimed despite the talent of Jones, he would be remembered more for his antics outside the Octagon.

“I’m not bothered by it (the controversy around Jones),” Santos said (via Bloody Elbow). “It’s karma, he’ll have to live with it. He will be remembered as a roider, a guy who drives while drunk. That’s his business. I have to be remembered for not doing those things. It’s his life. If that’s how he wants to live his life, that’s his problem. It doesn’t bother me. It’s like I said, you can’t argue about his talent inside the Octagon, but outside of it, unfortunately he’s not a good role model. That’s what I think.

“The thing I fear the most is him stirring up some sh-t before the event and the fight falls through. That’s my biggest fear, him messing up and the fight doesn’t happen. What we want is this fight. This picogram keeps coming up and nothing happens. Am I going to go against the grain? I’ll fight him and beat him.”

Jones would react to those comments in the late hours of Saturday night.

I’ve shown my opponent nothing but respect yet today’s headlines are of him talking shit. 95% of my opponents insult my personal life before the fight, 100% of them end up losing the fight. Who’s ready for July 6? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2019

He’s definitely not helping himself https://t.co/fapRC1rF9G — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2019

“Bones” went on to add that while he doesn’t think Santos is nervous, these comments are an insurance for when he eventually loses to him.

I don’t think he’s nervous, it’s just his way of winning some type of moral victory over me. It’s his insurance for when he loses, at least he’ll be known as a good guy. https://t.co/RPqr97bYr0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2019

Jones vs. Santos was already an exciting and intriguing matchup. But now that there’s a little beef involved, UFC 239 can’t get here quick enough.