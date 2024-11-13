Jon Jones issues ultimatum to UFC on Alex Pereira clash: ‘You either lose me, or get one more superfight’

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones issues ultimatum to UFC on Alex Pereira clash: 'You either lose me, or get one more superfight'

Ahead of UFC 309, Jon Jones has dropped a bombshell ultimatum to promotional brass — claiming they can either grant him a title fight with Alex Pereira following his bout with Stipe Miocic, or he will hang up his gloves from combat sports.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and the current heavyweight gold holder, returns to action this weekend in the headliner of UFC 309, taking on former gold holder, Miocic in the pair’s rescheduled championship matchup.

gettyimages 2172056755 612x612 1

Out of action since March of last year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones most recently landed the vacant heavyweight crown with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win over French contender, Ciryl Gane.

READ MORE:  T.J. Dillashaw again rules out UFC return amid brutal shoulder injury: 'I can't even comb my hair'

And earlier this week to boot, Rochester native, Jones confirmed his interest in a long-speculated title fight with current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira — suggesting a symbolic BMF title pairing between himself and the Brazilian.

jon jones seen stage ufc 799858939

“Fighting (Alex) Pereira for the ‘BMF’ belt, that would be cool,” Jon Jones explained. “We both have two belts in two weight classes and the night we fought we’d both be fighting for our third belt, which would be the ‘BMF.’ How cool would that be?”

Jon Jones issues massive ultimatum to UFC ahead of Stipe Miocic clash

However, during his media availability today ahead of UFC 309, Jones once more put the kibosh on a pairing to unify the heavyweight crowns against Tom Aspinall, claiming the promotion can either book him against Pereira, or he will ride off into the sunset.

READ MORE:  Video - Cris Cyborg refers to Kayla Harrison as cow in brash grudge fight call out

“If the UFC doesn’t want [the Alex Pereira fight] to happen… then it won’t happen and I’ll just move on with my life,” Jon Jones told assembled media. “Would you guys rather lose me, or get one more superfight? And that’s with Alex Pereira.”

READ MORE:  Report - Edson Barboza set for return fight against Steve Garcia at UFC Fight Night event on February 22.

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts