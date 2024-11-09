Could WWE star Montez Ford be the next to step into the UFC Octagon?

ByRoss Markey
Could WWE star Montez Ford be the next to step into the UFC Octagon?

Off the back of high-profile moves to the UFC from the likes of former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar and the less-than successful venture of CM Punk, a current WWE star, Montez Ford (real name Kenneth Crawford) has played up his chances of stepping into the Octagon.

Ford, currently part of the Street Profits stable in the World Wrestling Entertainment alongside Angelo Dawkins, is also a former Marine Corps member, and is well versed in hand-to-hand combat.

MixCollage 09 Nov 2024 11 36 PM 8505

Montez Ford weighs up future UFC move

“I don’t think people know, but yes, I was in the military and I was also a brown, almost a black belt in the military as well. Now, not only do I have hand-to-hand combat experience, but I got life experience,” Montez Ford explained.

READ MORE:  Woman who was 'In effect raped' by Conor McGregor accused of telling 'Web of lies', High Court hears

“Bobby (Lashley) said I would do exceedingly well, especially because he knows my training regimen and my drive,” Montez Ford told. “He knows by getting some assistance in that area, I should do exceedingly well. I can throw hands with anybody here backstage, including this one (Angelo Dawkins). I don’t get tired unlike some people. I’m very motivated to do so.”

And according to reports on social media this week, despite the thoughts of his fellow wrestling star and partner, Bianca Belair, Ford has reportedly held talks with WWE executive, Nick Khan about a potential move to the Octagon in the near future.

“Montez Ford says he had a desire to compete in the UFC, but Bianca Belair shut down his interest,” World Wrestling CC posted on their X account.

READ MORE:  President-Elect Donald Trump Accepts 'Honor' from former UFC Champion on Election Night

As mentioned above, Lesnar, currently ousted from the WWE, made his high-profile UFC debut back in 2008, dropping an opening round submission loss to former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir.

brock lesnar
Getty Images

A decorated amateur wrestling ace, Lesnar would then four consecutive victories in the Octagon, including a title amassing wins over Heath Herring, Randy Couture, Shane Carwin, and the above-mentioned, Mir.

cm punk ufc 225

As for Punk, the former AEW megastar and current WWE talent featured just twice in the Octagon during his infamous tenure with the Dana White-led promotion — suffering a debut submission loss to Mickey Gall, before a unanimous decision defeat to Mike Jackson was overturned to an official ‘No Contest.

READ MORE:  Dricus du Plessis plays up grudge title fight with Khamzat Chimaev: 'I'm going there to kill him'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts