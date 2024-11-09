Could WWE star Montez Ford be the next to step into the UFC Octagon?

Off the back of high-profile moves to the UFC from the likes of former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar and the less-than successful venture of CM Punk, a current WWE star, Montez Ford (real name Kenneth Crawford) has played up his chances of stepping into the Octagon.

Ford, currently part of the Street Profits stable in the World Wrestling Entertainment alongside Angelo Dawkins, is also a former Marine Corps member, and is well versed in hand-to-hand combat.

Montez Ford weighs up future UFC move

“I don’t think people know, but yes, I was in the military and I was also a brown, almost a black belt in the military as well. Now, not only do I have hand-to-hand combat experience, but I got life experience,” Montez Ford explained.

“Bobby (Lashley) said I would do exceedingly well, especially because he knows my training regimen and my drive,” Montez Ford told. “He knows by getting some assistance in that area, I should do exceedingly well. I can throw hands with anybody here backstage, including this one (Angelo Dawkins). I don’t get tired unlike some people. I’m very motivated to do so.”

And according to reports on social media this week, despite the thoughts of his fellow wrestling star and partner, Bianca Belair, Ford has reportedly held talks with WWE executive, Nick Khan about a potential move to the Octagon in the near future.

“Montez Ford says he had a desire to compete in the UFC, but Bianca Belair shut down his interest,” World Wrestling CC posted on their X account.

As mentioned above, Lesnar, currently ousted from the WWE, made his high-profile UFC debut back in 2008, dropping an opening round submission loss to former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir.

A decorated amateur wrestling ace, Lesnar would then four consecutive victories in the Octagon, including a title amassing wins over Heath Herring, Randy Couture, Shane Carwin, and the above-mentioned, Mir.

As for Punk, the former AEW megastar and current WWE talent featured just twice in the Octagon during his infamous tenure with the Dana White-led promotion — suffering a debut submission loss to Mickey Gall, before a unanimous decision defeat to Mike Jackson was overturned to an official ‘No Contest.