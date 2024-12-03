Jon Jones claps back at claims comparing his UFC earnings to OnlyF*ns star’s $43M payday

Hoping for a lucrative payday for his next outing in the Octagon, Jon Jones has dismissed claims on social media that he made significantly less than OnlyFans creator, Sophie Rain — who revealed he earned more than $43 million through the platform this year alone.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, returned last month in the headliner of UFC 309, successfully defending his heavyweight crown with an eventual third round win over the returning former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic — finishing the now-retired Ohio veteran with a blistering spinning back-kick to the body.

Jon Jones eliminates Stipe Miocic with a deadly spinning back-kick and celebrates by doing the Trump Dance… pic.twitter.com/H0uUEq9pf8 — Fight Mate (@FightMate) November 17, 2024

Snapping his lengthy hiatus from the Octagon in the process, Rochester native, Jones had been sidelined through injury since March of last year, where he snatched the vacant heavyweight title with a first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim kingpin, Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones claims comparisons between his and Sophie Rain’s earnings are bogus

And claiming a substantial paycheck from UFC brass may entice him to make a long-anticipated title unification pairing with current interim heavyweight titleholder, Tom Aspinall — Jon Jones claimed a fan-made post comparing his reported earnings for his UFC 309 against those of the above-mentioned Rain’s, were just bogus.

“Whoever put this [post] together really deserves a round of applause,” Jon Jones commented on his official Instagram account. “For mastering the art of talking without knowing a thing.”

And in terms of what Jones wants to get paid to share the Octagon with current interim gold holder, Aspinall — the former pound-for-pound pacesetter has “f*ck you” money in mind.

“He’s annoying to me,” Jones said. “He’s annoying to me and that’s my own personal—he annoys me. I get it you guys find it entertaining, but I find him annoying. I just don’t like him and at the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated-I want to say it, I want that ‘f*ck you’ money, honestly. That’s just what it is.”