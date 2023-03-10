Jon Jones walks back UFC 290 return against Stipe Miocic in July: ‘That was kinda just sprung on me’

Recently minted undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has claimed that a return date at International Fight Week in July to face off with former division titleholder, Stipe MIocic was “kinda sprung” on him, and admits he needs to first talk to his team regarding a comeback.

Snapping a three-year plus hiatus from the Octagon last weekend atop a UFC 285 pay-per-view card, Jones managed to clinch the vacant heavyweight championship with a stunning opening round guillotine choke win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

In the immediate aftermath of his victory, Jones, who declared himself as the greatest of all time – called out the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time in the form of Miocic – who was sitting front and center at the T-Mobile Arena in attendance.

Urging the Ohio native to take time from his job as a fireman to focus on a July return against him, Jones was targeted initially to feature atop UFC 290 this summer in the first week of July, however, took to Twitter to walk back a quickfire turnaround.

“More than likely,” Jon Jones tweeted of an International Fight Week comeback. “Felt like that was kind of sprung on me. Need to talk with my team/UFC and come up with a plan.”

More than likely, felt like that was kind of sprung on me. Need to talk with my team/UFC and come up with a plan. https://t.co/BgRhTBYjNg — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2023

Denying former two-time heavyweight champion, Miocic has regressed since dropping the undisputed title to former gold holder, Francis Ngannou back in early 2021, Jones claims the Euclid veteran is “better than he’s ever been”.

Jon Jones believes Stipe Miocic is “better than he’s ever been”

“In my head he’s (Stipe Miocic) better than he’s ever been,” Jon Jones tweeted. “He’s definitely a lot more experienced and well-rounded then (sic) (Ciryl) Gane. This is an extremely important fight for both of our legacies, I must treat it as such.”