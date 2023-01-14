Jon Jones returns at UFC 285, meets Ciryl Gane for vacant heavyweight title on March 4.

Former two-time undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is officially set for his first Octagon walk in over three years, with the Rochester native slated to headline UFC 285 on March 4. in an undisputed title fight against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to feature since February 2020, where he successfully defended his championship in a close, unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes. Jon Jones would vacate his championship in August of that year.

For Gane, the French heavyweight headlined UFC Fight Night Paris back in July against Tai Tuivasa, securing a third round TKO victory in the Fight of the Night. Gane had previously attempted to unify the heavyweight titles against Francis Ngannou back in January of last year, suffering his first professional loss in mixed martial arts.

Dana White confirms Jon Jones’ return against Ciryl Gane

UFC president, Dana White confirmed Jones would be fighting Gane for the vacant heavyweight title, with Cameroon native, Francis Ngannou officially vacating his championship amid his contract dispute with the organization.

The UFC officially confirmed the pairing of Jones and Gane during their broadcast for UFC Vegas 67 tonight from the UFC Apex facility.

Jones, recongised as arguably the greatest mixed martial arts fighter in the history of the UFC, enjoyed a run of three successful championship defenses since regaining the title with a 2018 rematch win over Alexander Gustaffson. Defeating the trio of Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Reyes, Jon Jones would then tease a move to the heavyweight division.

For MMA Factory trainee and Fernand Lopez student, Gane, the French heavyweight managed to clinch the interim heavyweight title in a dominant knockout win over Derrick Lewis back in August of 2021.

Jones currently boasts a 26-1(1) professional record, with victories over the likes of Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Glover Teixeira, and Daniel Cormier littered through his résumé.

For Gane, the 32-year-old sits at 11-1 professionally, with wins in the UFC over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Alexander Volkov marked to go with wins over the above-mentioned, Lewis, and Tuivasa.