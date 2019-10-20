Jon Jones Teases Challenging Winner Of ‘DC’-Miocic III At Heavyweight

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has reigned over the light heavyweight division for quite a while, and many are wondering if he will ever move to heavyweight.

There are multiple intriguing fights like Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, or a Daniel Cormier trilogy, but he has been reluctant to move up. Yet, the light heavyweight division does not have a clear number one contender or a big name for Jones to fight. So,

Bones” took to social media to tease a potential move to heavyweight.

“I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe? Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenger,” Jon Jones wrote on social media.

Jones has not fought since UFC 239 in July where he edged out a split-decision win over Thiago Santos. Before that, he beat Anthony Smith by decision in March to defend his light heavyweight title after winning the vacant belt in December at UFC 232 with a win over Alexander Gustafsson.

There is no question a Stipe Miocic-Jon Jones fight would be one of the biggest and most anticipated fights the UFC could put on in 2020. Yet, “Bones” hasn’t wanted to move up at all, but now shows some interest in moving up in weight.

If Jones can go up in weight and become the heavyweight champion as well, it no doubt cements his legacy as the greatest fighter of all-time.

Do you think we will see Jon Jones move up in weight to heavyweight?