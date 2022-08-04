Jon Jones is looking like a proper heavyweight in a recent training clip uploaded on the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s Instagram account.

“Right now I’m exactly where I need to be, I’m excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up,” said Jones on Instagram. “Feeling sharp across the board.”

Heavyweight Jon Jones 👀

via his IG pic.twitter.com/oa5akLu3CO — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 4, 2022 It’s been more than two and a half years since we last saw Jones inside the Octagon. His last appearance was at UFC 247 in February 2020. On that night, Jones defeated challenger Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision. Given the close nature of the contest, many believed a rematch was the next logical step, but Jones surprised everyone when he vacated the light heavyweight title six months after his last title defense.

“Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins.”

Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou Will Be the First to Welcome Jon Jones to Heavyweight

Since Jon Jones‘ announcement that he would be making the long-teased move to heavyweight, fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to competition. UFC president Dana White commented on Jones’ return to the Octagon, saying that when he returns, it will either be against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic or the reigning champion, Francis Ngannou.

“Jon Jones is ready to go,” White said on The Jim Rome Show. “We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be [Ngannou], depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover, or Stipe Miocic.”

Stipe Miocic has been away from the UFC since his loss to Ngannou at UFC 260. Prior to that, the Cleveland native earned back-to-back wins against UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as part of the pair’s classic trilogy.

Jon Jones’ other potential opponent, Francis Ngannou, has been out of action since his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. ‘The Predator’ had a very public dispute with the UFC over his contract leading up to the bout but has since been shelved following knee surgery in March. In June, the heavyweight king provided an update on his progress and believes that a late 2022 or early 2023 return is likely.

“If everything goes well I’ll be ready by the end of the year because it’s going to be nine months,” Ngannou said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “So let’s say late December or early next year.”