Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has revealed his longtime fiancé, Jesse Moses left him back in December of last year, and has since confirmed her complete split from him – as well as urging haters of him to toast in celebration.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, last competed professionally back in February of 2020 in the main event of UFC 247, securing the final defense of his light heavyweight title with a close unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes.

In August of that year, Jones officially vacated his light heavyweight title with the view of finally making a long-awaited move to the organization’s heavyweight division.

Jon Jones has clinched the interim and then undisputed UFC light heavyweight titles on two separate occasions

However, Jones has yet to make an Octagon return since his win over Reyes, with rather public negotiation fallouts with the UFC and its president, Dana White delaying a division leap and clash against Francis Ngannou, as well as his desire to patiently prepare for a move to the limit.

In September of last year, following his induction to the UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing for his first outing against Alexander Gustafsson, Jones was arrested near the grounds of The Mirage hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada – where he was subsequently charged with battery domestic violence against the aforenoted, Moses, as well as injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

In the early hours of last night, bodycam footage emerged of the events during Jones’ arrest on September 25., last, with a belligerent Jones accusing responding police officers of racially profiling him, as well as headbutting the hood of a police cruiser during an expletive tirade.

Jones had reached a plea deal with prosecutors back in December of last year, in which he plead guilty to destroying the property of another, and was ordered to pay a fine in the region of $25 and $260. Jones also was ordered to pay a sum of $750 in restitution to the victim of the property damage, as well as instructed to “stay out of trouble” and attend anger management counselling.

This Wednesday evening, Jones posted on his official Twitter account that his longtime fiancé, Moses had left him two months ago, explaining how he felt like “sh*t” and urged haters of his to celebrate as a result.



“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back,” Jon Jones tweeted. “If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like sh*t.”

My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like shit — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 23, 2022

In the time following his arrest, Jones was also issued a suspension from training at longtime home base, Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico by his head coach, Mike Winkeljohn, before unleashing a tirade aimed at the coach on his official Twitter. Jones has since begun training at Fight Ready MMA & Fitness in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has flirted with a return to the Octagon this summer.

