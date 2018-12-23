Daniel Cormier Reacts To Insane Jon Jones UFC 232 Circumstances

The MMA world is buzzing with the strange news that Jon Jones has somehow tested positive for residual amounts of the same substance he was positive for during his UFC 217 win over Daniel Cormier. He will not be sanctioned by USADA, however, and UFC 232 will move forward as planned in a new location.

It’s a bizarre circumstance that’s certainly unlike any we’ve ever seen in MMA history up until this point. Nevada decided not to license Jones because of the controversial positive test, but California will.

No man knows the pain of such a situation more than UFC double champ Daniel Cormier. The top combatant in MMA had fights with his longtime rival Jones twice affected by performance-enhancing drug use before UFC 200 and after UFC 214. Cormier issued a quick reaction on Twitter. Check it out:

He tested positive again! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 23, 2018

‘DC’s’ short opinion is hard to argue with. USADA may not be sanctioning Jones. It is beyond strange to see a situation where Nevada is unwilling to license a fighter but another state is.

This saga is far from over. We’ll keep you updated.