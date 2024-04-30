Francis Ngannou shares heartbreaking statement after death of 15-Month-Old son Kobe: ‘Please help me’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and professional boxing star, Francis Ngannou has released a statement overnight, confirming the tragic death of his 15-month-old son, Kobe.

Reports yesterday afternoon from the former UFC heavyweight titleholder’s native Cameroon revealed that the mixed martial arts fighter’s son, Kobe, had tragically passed away at just 15-months-old on Saturday 27. April.

Francis Ngannou posts statement after tragic death of infant son

“Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone,” Francis Ngannou posted on his official X account overnight. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.”

“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am,” Francis Ngannou wrote. “Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. “How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.”

Receiving an outpouring of support across social media following reports of his son’s passing, Ngannou was offered support by his head coach, Xtreme Couture trainee, Eric Nicksick, as well as former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

Departing the UFC back in 2022, Ngannou’s most recent outing under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion came in the form of a unanimous decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane, handing the Frenchman his first professional MMA loss.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

Since then, Ngannou has competed twice in professional boxing against British stars, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua.

In the summer of last year, the Batié native headlined a card in Saudi Arabia against undisputed WBC champion, Fury, pushing the Morecambe native the distance in a close decision loss.

This year, Ngannou faced off with former two-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua, where he was defeated in a second round knockout loss.

LowKick MMA and staff offer their deepest condolences to Francis Ngannou and family