Jon Jones Releases Statement On His Arrest, Confirms Plea Deal

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken out for the first time since being arrested on Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old was picked up in the early hours on charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. He was later released from custody before bodycam footage of his arrest was put into the public domain.

In a recently released statement, Jones apologises and accepts full responsibility for his actions. He also confirms earlier reports from TMZ Sports that he has accepted a plea deal with Albuquerque DA’s office.

Jon Jones Full Statement.

“While we all work to understand and cope with the stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.

I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.

I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most.

I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thanks you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

What do you make of this statement from Jon Jones?