VIDEO | Bodycam Footage Shows Jon Jones Sobriety Tests & Arrest

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested on Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm.

A video provided to MMA Fighting by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office shows footage of Jones undergoing sobriety tests and subsequently being arrested.

In the clip Jones complains about suffering with ADD and short-term memory loss, he says.

“I have ADD (attention deficit disorder). I get punched in the head for a living.”

“My short-term memory is really bad. People don’t know that about me but it’s really bad.”

Upon completing one of the tests, Jones is asked if he intends to drive again tonight after previously admitting to having consumed alcohol, he responded.

“I got stir crazy. I got pulled over just being nice to the homeless people. I got stir crazy. It was my first drive in two weeks. I saw these homeless guys, I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them. Treating them like humans.” Check out the full video below.

This is not the first run in Jones has had with the law. Back in 2012, Jones was arrested for driving under the influence. He had crashed his car into a pole in New York. Ultimately, he pled guilty to DUI charges, was handed a fine, and had his driver’s license suspended for six months.

Three years later, Jones was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque after he ran a red light and smashed into two vehicles before fleeing the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Jones later turned himself in, pled guilty, and received 18 months of supervised probation.

What do you make of the Jon Jones arrest footage?