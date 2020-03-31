REPORT | Jon Jones Pleads Guilty To DWI, Strikes Deal To Avoid Jail

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated according to TMZ Sports.

The 32-year-old has apparently struck a deal with prosecutors which will see him avoid serving any jail time. He has instead agreed to one year of supervised probation. The sentence is yet to be officially signed off by a judge but according to the report that is just a formality.

Officials told TMZ Jones has to “complete a minimum of 90 day out-patient treatment, maximum fines and fees, community service and all other requirements of reporting to probation.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials also say Jones will be allowed Jones to participate in the outpatient program by video. As for the community service, Jones must complete 48 total hours in total.

As part of the deal, Jones will also serve 96 hours in a community custody program which is similar to house arrest. The 205lb all-time great will have to wear an ankle monitor to allow authorities to ensure he doesn’t leave his home without permission.

Jones must also install an ignition interlock device in any vehicle he uses, the device requires him to complete a breathalyzer test before it allows the car to start. Per official’s failure to complete any of the above will result in jail time, they said.

“His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances.”

As LowKickMMA previously reported, Jones was picked up in the early hours of Thursday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. After his release, bodycam footage taken by the arresting officers came into the public domain and showed Jones failing several sobriety tests.

