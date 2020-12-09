Jon Jones is looking to cement his status as the greatest MMA fighter ever by claiming heavyweight gold in 2021.

After three consecutive underwhelming performances Jones relinquished his 205lb belt and announced his plan to compete at heavyweight. The long-time 205lb king edged past Dominick Reyes at UFC 257 earlier this year in somewhat controversial circumstances. Prior to that he picked up a split decision win over Thiago Santos and coasted to victory against Anthony Smith.

During that time UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked sensational. The undefeated Russian choked out Justin Gaethje inside two rounds at UFC 254 to establish himself as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. Prior to that, he tapped interim titleholder Dustin Poirier and former dual weight champion Conor McGregor.

Since then some fans have claimed ‘The Eagle’ is the MMA GOAT but Jones has consistently insisted he remains the greatest.

In an interview with ESPN ahead of his move to heavyweight Jones said he wants to win a second UFC title to end the GOAT debate once and for all.

“I just want there to be no debate when I’m done. I do feel like I’ve had a great light heavyweight career. I’m by far the greatest light heavyweight,” Jones declared. And in my heart, I do feel like I’m the best fighter in this sport’s history. But I just don’t want there to be any debate. And one way I can do that is by capturing this heavyweight crown, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

As of right now, Jones is still unsure if he will attempt to win the heavyweight title in his first fight in the division to test the waters against somebody in the top 10.

“I go back and forth,” Jones said. “Sometimes I think I should take like a top-10 guy and just get my feet wet, figure out what’s happening. And then the other times, I think, ‘F*ck it. Let’s just go big or go home.’ I’m trying to get these big-money fights these days. I like taking care of everybody around me.”

Do you think Jon Jones becomes unquestionably the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he manages to win UFC gold at heavyweight?