Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has explained why he decided to vacate his 205lb before announcing a move up to the heavyweight division. Jones initially spoke of relinquishing his UFC belt earlier this summer after failed negotiations with the UFC over a pay increase to fight heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Jones vowed to sit on the side-lines until the UFC improved his pay.

Things between the fighter and MMA’s premier promotion seem to have smoothed out as of late. Jones is now preparing for his long-awaited move up in weight which he believes will take some time. Jones didn’t want to hold up the light-heavyweight division in the meantime and says this is the reason he dropped the 205lb belt.

“I vacated the light heavyweight championship because I knew my heavyweight goals were going to take some time,” Jones wrote on social media. “I wasn’t going to play games with the contenders and make people fight interim championship belts. There’s little rest on the throne.”

Dana White has since confirmed Dominick Reyes will fight Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light-heavyweight title at UFC 253 on September 26 which is believed to be taking place on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

