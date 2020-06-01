Jon Jones Offering Help For Albuquerque Small Businesses (Video)

Spread the word!













Jones: We’re Here To Help

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is doing his part for the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and marches following the tragic death of George Floyd last week, there has also been unrest, vandalism and looting taking place in a number of cities across America.

Albuquerque — where Jones resides — is no different as “Bones” released footage earlier Monday showing him confiscating spray paint from protestors. In the caption, he questioned whether things were still about getting justice for Floyd.

“Is this sh*t even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the f*ck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your sh*t. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

Jones is going one step further now.

Along with a team of young men, he got out of a van in downtown Albuquerque and offered small businesses help.

“You guys need help with your small businesses?” Jones said in an Instagram story. “We’re here to help. Hit us up. We’ll be here all day.”

You can watch it below:

“You guys need help with your small businesses? We’re here to help. Hit us up. We'll be here all day." – Jon Jones pic.twitter.com/OGOlZ1U9FM — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 1, 2020

Lots of work to do out in the streets today men. If you’re a real one, call your boys and get to work. #merica 💪🏾💪🏼💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/P5MC43lGmR — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2020

Jones will certainly be free to continue doing his part — especially after seemingly vacating his title on Sunday following his ongoing spat with UFC president Dana White.

What do you make of Jones’ actions?