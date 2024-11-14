Dana White claims Jon Jones – Stipe Miocic fight winner should ‘Absolutely’ face Tom Aspinall next

ByRoss Markey
UFC CEO, Dana White has again reiterated that the victor of this weekend’s headliner between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic should unify the divisional crown against current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall next, first and foremost.

Headlining this weekend’s pay-per-view card in New York, home town favorite, Jones looks to rack up his first attempted defense of the heavyweight crown, welcoming former titleholder, Miocic back to the Octagon.

white ufc 309

Sidelined since March of last year, Rochester native, Jones most recently took on former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, stopping the Frenchman to land the vacant heavyweight championship with a first round guillotine choke submission win.

As for Miocic, the ex-champion has yet to feature in action since 2021, most recently suffering a devastating second round knockout loss to former gold holder, Francis Ngannou in their title rematch.

And throughout fight week, speculation has been rampant regarding Jones’ decision against fighting Aspinall to unify the heavyweight titles should he defeat, Miocic – with the former describing the British star and his fans “assholes”.

jones stipe presser

“If I’m being completely honest, I feel like Tom’s been such an asshole that I don’t want to do business with him,” Jon Jones explained. 

“His fans have been so annoying and obviously you don’t get this far in a career being affected by fans or what not, but he’s just an asshole,” Jon Jones said.

However, despite welcoming the chance to take on light heavyweight best, Alex Pereira in a symbolic BMF title fight next, Jones’ wishes won’t be granted by White – who claimed it was Aspinall or bust for the heavyweight megastar.

MixCollage 14 Nov 2024 11 41 PM 5519

Dana White calls for Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic to fight Tom Aspinall

And tonight during the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference, White explained how the victor between Jones and Miocic should “absolutely” take on Aspinall next.

Was that for me, yeah,” Dana White asked assembled media. “What’s the question? Do you want to see the winner fight Tom (Aspinall)? The winner should absolutely fight Tom.”

