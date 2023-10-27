Jon Jones Addresses UFC Fans Moments Before Undergoing Surgery: ‘Things are about to get pretty real’

Jon Jones is going under the knife on Friday (October 27) after suffering a devastating pectoral tear while training for his now-delayed return to the Octagon.

‘Bones’ was originally scheduled to defend his UFC heavyweight championship for the first time against the division’s consensus GOAT, Stipe Miocic, on November 11 in Madison Square Garden. Instead, Jones will be laid up for the next eight months after suffering a pectoral injury during a relatively harmless sparring session.

Before going in for surgery, Jon Jones shot a quick video to share with fans, thanking them for their support and hoping for the best.

“Alright, guys. Things are about to get pretty real for me in a little bit,” Jones said in the clip. “I appreciate your support. I’m praying for a clean surgery and a quick recovery.”

Jon Jones Still Plans on Fighting Stipe Miocic

Earlier this week, Jon Jones addressed his withdrawal from UFC 295 and personally apologized to his scheduled opponent.

“Obviously, very sad situation, very upset,” Jones said in a video on Instagram. “But I’ve been through a lot of things in life, and injuries are a part of being an athlete. I want to thank the UFC for getting me in to one of the best doctors in the country. I wanted to say thank you to Stipe Miocic for all the work that he’s put in. Also, sorry to Stipe and his team. Like I said, this comes with the territory.”

In the wake of Jones’ injury, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that top-ten heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich would slide into the co-main event spot at UFC 295 to crown an interim champion. The winner of that bout will then go on to face the winner of Jones and Miocic when their fight is rescheduled for some time in 2024.

“I guess it will be Stipe and I at a later date, and that’s my plan,” Jones continued. “Hopefully, these other heavyweights, Aspinall and Sergei, put it on a great show for you guys. I may even show up to the event to watch. But I love you all, and hey, your boy Jon Jones is doing OK.”