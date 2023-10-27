Dana White talks potential Dillon Danis move to UFC: ‘I haven’t even actually thought about that’



UFC CEO Dana White responds to rumours regarding Dillon Danis possibly signing with the promotion.

The career of Dillon Danis has been an odd one to say the least, a once promising MMA fighter turned to cannon fodder for influencer boxers. The 30-year-old came to prominence through his links with Conor McGregor, heling the Irishman out with his BJJ.

After being signed to Bellator, Danis would only compete twice for the promotion against low-level competition. Then came the in juries and out-of-competition troubles that has forced Danis to not enter the cage since 2019.

Then Danis would sign to fight YouTuber Logan Paul, absolutely thrashing Paul on social media in the build-up to the fight. However, his performance was awful, landing in the singly digits and displayed little boxing skill.

Dillon Danis wants in the UFC

His performance and lack of MMA activity has still not stopped Danis from claiming a UFC move should be next. ‘El jefe’ was recently let go from Bellator and has called for a move to the UFC.

“I think the UFC now will see my potential in selling fights and everything like that. Sign me,” Danis said. “Let’s do it, Give me the biggest fight, give me anybody you want. Just don’t send anybody you want back. I’ll beat them all. I want to prove what I’m saying is true, because it pissed me off that people don’t believe in me, so I want to go out there and I’ll fight any one of them.”

When asked about the move , White would simply answer – “I don’t know, I haven’t even actually thought about that.”

to his credit, Danis has managed to consistently grab headlines throughout his absence from competition, and when he did finally fight, he was arguably the biggest talking point of the event.

Would you like to see Dillon Danis in the UFC?