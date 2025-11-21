Jon Jones Laughs Off Facing Tom Aspinall: “After his last performance”

UFC veteran Jon Jones has questioned whether or not he needs to face Tom Aspinall in the wake of his no contest against Ciryl Gane.

For the longest time, there has been a real narrative that Jon Jones ducked the opportunity to face Tom Aspinall, and instead opted to ride off into the sunset and retire from mixed martial arts. Many predicted that Jon would revel in the fact that Tom couldn’t continue against Gane due to an eye injury and, as it turns out, they were correct in that assumption.

Jon Jones has shifted his focus as of late to wanting a fight against Alex Pereira which, for the longest time, he has made clear that he’s interested in. ‘Poatan’ himself is also invested in the idea, and it would appear as if the White House would be the card both men would like it to happen at.

In equal measure, Tom Aspinall is still a big part of this equation. In a recent interview, though, Jon Jones both praised and knocked Tom in the space of a few sentences.

Jon Jones’ view on possible Tom Aspinall fight

“I still think Tom is an amazing athlete, he’s a great fighter. The recon is really important, having information on what you’re going up against is really important. I feel like time is on my side to figure out who this opponent is. If we sell fight, it’d be awesome.

“If not, I don’t feel like I need him, especially after his last performance. I think time will show the world who I am and what I’ve done. You know, just because someone is newer or more exciting, doesn’t mean that they replace what is already here.”

Buckle up, folks, because regardless of what happens from here, heavyweight is still looking pretty interesting.