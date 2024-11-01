Jon Jones Reacts to Joe Rogan’s ‘Greatest of All Time’ Praise with Donald Trump

Jon Jones has reacted to Joe Rogan featuring him in the greatest of all time conversation during his recent podcast with Donald Trump.

As we know, Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest of all time. Even if you aren’t a big fan of him as a person, ‘Bones’ has done some incredible things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Right now, he’s the UFC heavyweight champion. He is set to defend the belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next month, and if he wins, then it’d be hard to argue with the idea that there has never been anyone better than him in the history of mixed martial arts.

Recently, Joe Rogan was asked by presidential nominee Donald Trump about who he believes the GOAT really is. He had the following to say on the matter.

What a great time to be alive pic.twitter.com/4tOH2gpQKi — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 31, 2024

Jon Jones responds to Joe Rogan praise

“There’s a lot of arguments for who’s the greatest of all time. Jon Jones, most people would say, is the greatest of all time. Never lost. There’s certainly a very good argument for that. There’s another argument for Georges St-Pierre. I always believe in BJ Penn in his prime, Anderson Silva in his prime. ‘Mighty Mouse’ [Demetrious Johnson]. People forget about ‘Mighty Mouse’ because he’s a smaller guy.”

Jones, as you can imagine, was touched and humbled by the praise.

“What a great time to be alive.”

It’s hard to argue against the idea that Jon Jones is the best. Still, for a lot of people, the big test will be what happens if he’s able to get through Miocic.

The most obvious contender is interim champion Tom Aspinall. Alas, up to this point, Jones has made it clear that he isn’t overly interested in taking that fight right now. Hopefully, one way or the other, we get the chance to see that collision before one of the two men retires from the sport.