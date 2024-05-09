Jon Jones mocks Jan Blachowicz amid claims he ‘Escaped’ fight: ‘I swear I have a spy in my camp’

Following claims overnight from former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz that former pound-for-pound number one, Jon Jones “escaped” a title fight against him, the Rochester native has given credence to those claims – albeit sarcastically.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the promotion, has since struck gold at the heavyweight limit — landing vacant spoils with a first round guillotine choke win over Ciryl Gane back in March of last year.

As for Blachowicz, the Polish veteran has been out of action since he dropped a split judging loss to Alex Pereira back in July of last year on the main card of UFC 291, and was ruled from a rematch with Aleksandar Rakic back in January in Canada.

Hoping to land an immediate title fight rematch with Sao Paulo favorite, Pereira in his return from recent shoulder surgery, Blachowicz boldly claimed the previously mentioned, Jones had “escaped” a fight with him for gold back in 2020 – because he knew he would lose.

Jon Jones mocks Jan Blachowicz amid failed fight claims

Hitting out at Blachowicz’s claims, Jones appeared to give credence to the former’s claims – albeit with massive sarcasm.

Mandatory Credit: David Becker – AP

“I swear I have a spy in my camp, how else would he had know this?” Jon Jones replied to Jan Blachowicz. “Over here, scratching my head.”

I swear I have a spy in my camp, how else would he had known this? Over here, scratching my head. pic.twitter.com/dJy5WZDjov — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 9, 2024

Expected to fight former champion, Stipe Miocic in his comeback to the sport amid his own pectoral tendon injury, Jones confirmed over the course of the weekend how he had reached a verbal agreement with the promotion to make his return.

Furthermore, while Blachowicz called for a title fight rematch with Pereira, Jones himself has staked his claim for a heavyweight title defense against the former two-division gold holder.

Would you have liked to see Jon Jones take on Jan Blachowicz?