Jan Blachowicz eyes rematch with Alex Pereira after shoulder surgery return: ‘I believe I won this first fight’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is looking to get a rematch with Alex Pereira once he returns.

Blachowicz is currently rehabbing his shoulders after undergoing double shoulder surgery. The Pole is looking to return to Octagon later this year and when he does, he believes he should get a rematch against Pereira.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

[Alex] is not better fighter than me, and I believe that I deserve the rematch, I prove when he fight against me, I still believe that I won this fight. Referee see different scores but I believe that I won this fight against him and I believe that I deserve for the rematch. He knocked out everybody, not me, so when I come back I believe I can fight against him one more time. I think my next fight will be at the end of the year,” Jan Blachowicz said to Fanatics View.

Blachowicz and Pereira fought back at UFC 291 last July and it was the Brazilian who won a split decision. However, it was a close fight as Blachowicz was able to use his wrestling to control Pereira, but the judges thought the Brazilian did enough to get the win.

Jan Blachowicz Wasn’t Worried Surgery Would Be A Career Ender

Even though Jan Blachowicz is 41 years old, he didn’t think having double shoulder surgery would be a career-ender.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger – USA TODAY Sports

Instead, Blachowicz says he only did the surgery so he can continue his fighting career, as he still believes he has a few more fights left in him.

“No. If I would not finish my career I would not do this surgery. In normal life, I can do almost everything. So, if I want to finish my career, I will not do this, but I want to fight, I want to make a couple more fights which is why I did this surgery,” Blachowicz added.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Blachowicz is 29-10-1 as a pro and is the former UFC light heavyweight champion.