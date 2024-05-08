Jan Blachowicz claims Jon Jones ‘Escaped’ from fight with heavyweight move: ‘I was in my prime’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz claimed fellow former division gold holder, Jon Jones “escaped” from a showdown with him with his heavyweight move last year – claiming he was in his fighting “prime” when the pair were on a collision course.

Blachowicz, a former undisputed light heavyweight title chaser, currently holds the number four rank in the division, remaining sidelined since he featured last July in a title-eliminator.

Dropping a decision defeat in split fashion to current 205 pound gold holder, Alex Pereira in Salt Lake City, Blachowicz recently underwent a surgical procedure to address a shoulder injury, ruling him from a UFC 297 rematch against Aleksandar Rakic, whom he holds a prior win over.

And staking his claim for a return against current champion, Pereira once he makes his comeback from injury, Polish veteran, Blachowicz hopes to land spoils for a second time in his tenure.

Winning vacant spoils back in 2020 with a vicious knockout win over Dominick Reyes, Blachowicz then defended the title successfully – becoming the first mixed martial arts fighter to beat former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Previously linked with a fight against Jones – particularly off the back of his rematch knockout over Corey Anderson, Blachowicz claimed the Rochester native “escaped” from a pairing with his decision to make a heavyweight leap.

“Right now I am heavyweight, so it’s easy to go to heavyweight,” Jan Blachowicz told Fanatics View reporter, James Lynch during a recent interview. “I would like to see (Jon Jones) fight against (Tom) Aspinall, (Alex) Pereira, and me. He escaped to heavyweight because I was in my prime when he left. He knew that if he meet me, he’s gonna lose. That was his best decision, to go to heavyweight.”

“He promised me this fight, so I hope so – someday maybe,” Jan Blachowicz explained. “Maybe in the gym, somewhere; in the backyard.” (H/T MMA News)

As for Jones, the former pound-for-pound number one is expected to fight Stipe Miocic in his return later this annum, however, has also welcomed the chance to defend his heavyweight title against would-be common-foe, Pereira in the future.

