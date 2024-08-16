“Jon Jones is the real champ” Jairzinho Rozenstruik Shows Respect to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 305

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has declared that he believes Jon Jones is the true UFC heavyweight champion.

Right now, there’s quite a debate raging in the world of mixed martial arts. While Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion on paper, many believe interim champion Tom Aspinall deserves that crown more.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we’ll get the chance to see them square off anytime soon. Instead, Jones will focus his attention on defending the belt against Stipe Miocic later this year – probably at Madison Square Garden.

In a recent interview, UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik has weighed in on the situation.

Rozenstruik backs Jon Jones

“I mean, let’s be honest: Jon Jones is the real champ,” Rozenstruik said at Wednesday’s UFC 305 media day. “Tom did what he’s supposed to do as an interim champ because he’s in line for the next championship fight, but Jon Jones is the real champ – to take nothing away from Tom. He did an amazing job, and that’s what he’s supposed to do.”

Rozenstruik proceeded to preview his own fight this weekend against Tai Tuivasa.

“When I look at Tai, he’s a guy that doesn’t show fear, and that’s what I’m looking at (Saturday),” Rozenstruik said. “If he comes out different, that will be weird. But show no fear – that’s it. When you go forward, he’s dangerous – and that’s what I’m counting on.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It’s safe to say that if Jon Jones can get past Stipe Miocic, every MMA fan on the planet will want him to take on Aspinall. It feels like the right move for the division, and in terms of legacy fights, this is one that could seal his spot as the greatest of all time.

At the very least, it’s nice to know that the division is so hot right now. From champions to challengers, there’s a whole lot to get excited about.