Theo Von Shares His Completely ‘Unhinged’ Reason for Showing Up Early at UFC Events

If there’s a fight happening, Theo Von will be there.

The comedian and popular podcaster is a fight fanatic who can often be found with premium seats to a slew of UFC events courtesy of his friendship with Joe Rogan and Dana White. But unlike most of the UFC’s VIP guests who spend time backstage and take their seats just before the main card, Von can often be seen sitting front and center before the first fight of the night kicks off.

Fans showered the funny-man with praise after spotting him in his seat as the first prelim bout at UFC 310 was just about to get underway. At UFC 313 earlier this month, he was once again in position to soak everything in before the first punch was even thrown.

Theo Von is in the house for #UFC313 early to watch the prelims 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q2jDuBQw1H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 9, 2025

Theo Von explains why he never misses a prelim

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Von revealed his hilariously “unhinged” reason for never missing a prelim fight.

Theo Von has the most unhinged explanation for being a UFC fan 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/p7A0NOvJ6b — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 20, 2025

“The whole thing is so perfect over there. I love getting to go watch that,” Von said. “Oh yeah. Well, it’s the greatest fighters in the world,” he added when asked about arriving early for UFC events. “When else do you get to see a great fight, dude? When I was growing up, you had to wait around your sh*tty apartment complex until somebody f*cking cheated on somebody. And then the men or women would come out there and fight, but it wasn’t sanctioned, and it was like f*cking 30 seconds. “I’d show up for that. I was staying out there for that. So, of course…”

As someone who lived a fair amount of their life in one of those sh*tty apartment complexes, Von’s assessment is pretty spot on.