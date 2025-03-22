UFC London has potential – but lots of decisions feel likely

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back tonight with UFC London and while it may be a stacked card, we’re not convinced that we’re going to see a whole lot of finishes.

As we’re writing this, the UFC London card has gotten underway. Alas, while we’re currently on the first fight of the evening, there’s a long way to go, and there’s a lot of great action to enjoy. From the main event down, there are so many great fights that look set to take place.

Alas, there’s something about this event that leads us to believe we’re going to see a whole bunch of decisions. We believe the main event between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady will go to the scorecards, we feel the same way about the co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg, and that trend keeps going for the majority of bouts on the main card (and even prelims).

Why do we feel this way about UFC London? We’re not sure.

UFC London awaits

In a general sense, you could make the argument that the hype levels aren’t quite at where they have been in the past few years for a UFC London card. If you don’t believe us, go and check out the ceremonial weigh-ins, which were surprisingly a whole lot quieter than they have been in the past.

We don’t think that’s because of Leon, but we do wonder if the combined lull that the UFC has been going through with casual fans alongside the overpriced tickets has left the masses feeling a bit ‘off’ about the product.

We hope to see a lot of great action in the next few hours. Either way, though, we just want the fans to have a great time and sing their hearts out like only the Brits can.