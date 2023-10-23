Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones is Looking jacked ahead of his UFC 295 Title Tilt with Stipe Miocic

Reigning UFC heavyweight world champion Jon Jones looks to be in impeccable shape as his showdown with the division’s general consensus GOAT Stipe Miocic quickly approaches.

On November 11, ‘Bones’ will return to the Octagon eight months removed from his impressive first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant heavyweight crown. This time, Jon Jones will be matched up with the man that many believe is the greatest fighter the weight class has ever seen in two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic.

With UFC gold and legacies on the line, Jon Jones is putting everything he has into his training camp and, as a result, is looking absolutely jacked less than three weeks before his UFC 295 headliner in Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones looking absolutely jacked 20 days out from UFC 295 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/xOBEWi7Pbz — SickydoesMMA (@SICKYDOESMMA) October 22, 2023

Making his return to the Octagon after nearly four years on the shelf, ‘Bones’ was as dominant as ever, but many fight fans were critical of Jon Jones’ physique, suggesting that he had packed on weight, but not much muscle. That no longer appears to be the case as the former light heavyweight king is looking to be in the best shape of his life. Now, the only question that remains is, will the added weight and muscle have a serious effect on his signature speed and mobility?

Jon Jones Suggests Stipe Miocic Take Some Time Off From Fighting Fires

When Stipe Miocic makes his own return to the cage next month, it will be his first fight in more than two and a half years. During his time away, Miocic has lived a relatively normal life, working as a firefighter in his native Cleveland and largely putting his career as a professional athlete behind him.

Signing on the dotted line for a comeback at UFC 295, Miocic will step back into the Octagon for presumably one final big-money bout that could solidify his status as the greatest heavyweight of all time. But to do that, Jon Jones suggests that the ‘Croatian Sensation’ take some time away from his day job and put everything he’s got into preparing for what could be the toughest fight of his life.

“I say this respectfully to Stipe, I would take time off from being a firefighter right now,” Jones said following his UFC 285 return in March. “And I mean that with all due respect. My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life to beat the heavyweight GOAT and I’m going give it everything I’ve got, absolutely everything I’ve got”

Jon Jones warns Stipe Miocic: 'Take time off from being a firefighter' 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/HbB9QzrFjl — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) March 5, 2023

UFC 295 goes down on November 11, live from the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fans will also be treated to a light heavyweight title tilt as former champion Jiri Prochazka looks to reclaim the 205-pound crown after being forced to vacate the title due to a shoulder injury last year. Standing in his way will be ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira who is fresh off a win over division staple Jan Blachowicz in July.