Reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, says that he is ‘proud’ of Israel Adesanya after the latter declared he was taking some time away from the sport.

Sean Strickland was brought in as a second choice, a keep-busy fight for Adesanya. However, the American spoiled the party and now Adesanya is back to being a contender and will not fight Strickland in an immediate rematch.

Talking following the loss, Adesanya has declared that he will take a significant amount of time away from the sport. ‘Stylebender’ has been extremely active as champion, and in fact, has fought very regularly throughout his career.

“I never make excuses, I gave him props, but now I’m going to take time to look after myself and I’m not going to fight for a long time,” Adesanya said. (H/T ESPN)

“I know me, I’m not leaving for that, I know me, but if I did, I’m fine. I don’t need to prove anything else. But I know what I can do, and I know what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need it to be.”

Jon Jones sends message of support for Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones and Adesanya once feuded, building a potential clash between them. At times, it got a little personal between them, but it now seems that they have truly put it behind them.

In fact, Jones sent a message of support to Adesanya’s following his announcement.

Hey @stylebender I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting. Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mimd & spirit. Proud of you Champ. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 15, 2023 “Hey @stylebender I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting. Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mimd & spirit. Proud of you Champ,” said Jones

How would have Jon Jones Vs. Israel Adesanya have gone?