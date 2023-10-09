Former undisputed heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez has claimed that if anyone can bring a “maybe” factor in terms of a championship challenge to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 295 next month, the returning former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic can bring that “maybe” factor and spring a surprise.

Velasquez, a now-retired former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, most recently competed in the main event of UFC Fight Night Phoenix back in 2019, suffering a first round KO loss to fellow former gold holder, Francis Ngannou.

However, striking gold under the banner of the Dana White-led organization back in 2010 with a knockout win over Brock Lesnar in just his ninth professional fight, before snatching the title in a rematch decision win over Junior dos Santos in a 2021 decision rematch success.

Cain Velasquez breaks down Jon Jones’ title fight with Stipe Miocic in November

Sharing his thoughts on next month’s monstrous heavyweight title fight between the incumbent Jones, and former champion, Miocic, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Velasquez claimed that while Jones is the consensus greatest fighter of all time, Miocic can spring a certain upset at Madison Square Garden.

“I mean, Jon Jones is the greatest ever, the greatest ever that you’re ever gonna see,” Cain Velasquez told The Schmo during a recent interview. “Obviously, a complete fighter, mentally the stronger. The strongest competitor that you’re gonna face out there. But there is always that puncher’s chance. There’s always that maybe chance. That’s what continues to bring interest in the fights.”

“Stipe (Miocic), the greatest heavyweight as well out there, arguably,” Cain Velasquez explained. “He brings so many threats to Jon Jones as well. Obviously, your gut will tell you that Jon Jones may come out of this on top. But there’s always that maybe, and Stipe’s one of those guys that can bring out that big maybe in this fight as well.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

