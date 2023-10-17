Jiri Prochazka questions Alex Pereira’s ability ahead of UFC 295 title fight: ‘He’s not a good martial artist’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has heaped praise on the striking prowess and ability of former middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira ahead of their upcoming vacant title fight at UFC 295 in November, however, is more than unsure if the Brazilian is actually a good out and out martial artist.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked light heavyweight contender, is slated to make his first Octagon walk since May of last year next month, as he returns in the co-main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

Taking on former middleweight champion, Pereira, Czech Republic native, Prochazka will attempt to become a two-time light heavyweight titleholder, having struck gold in Singapore in the summer of last year with a rallying fifth round submission win over Pereira’s training partner and close friend, Glover Teixeira.

Undergoing a surgical procedure to address a shoulder injury suffered ahead of his championship fight rematch with Teixeira last December, Prochazka has been sidelined through the catastrophic setback in the time since.

Jiri Prochazka questions Alex Pereira’s ability as a martial artist

And sharing his thoughts on a stylistic matchup with Pereira next month in New York City, Prochazka claimed that while the former can strike with the best of them, as a martial artist, he’s not particularly “good”.

“It’s for me, a beautiful story and big challenge,” Jiri Prochazka told Shakiel Mahjouri during a recent interview. “I have to say, Alex (Pereira), he’s not a good martial artist, like on the ground, on the wrestling but one thing he can do and knows what to do is his striking. It will be a pleasure to compete with him in the stand-up.”

“He’s good in stand-up but not good in wrestling and all these things,” Jiri Prochazka explained. “He’s too much focused on striking. He’s very good at that but on the other things, other styles, he’s not good, too. I am not too good of a wrestler to say that but I think I am better than him. Doesn’t matter. That’s my opinion, my stance.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

