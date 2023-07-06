In some rather surprising footage which has surfaced this morning, middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya and UFC heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones appear to have put their long-standing differences behind them, meeting and sharing a cordial hug and laugh.

Adesanya, a two-time and current undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, managed to reclaim the division title at UFC 287 back in April – taking home a spectacular second round KO win over arch-rival, Alex Pereira.

As for Jones, the Endicott native, who is also a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, snapped a three-year-plus Octagon hiatus back in March at UFC 285 – taking a vacant heavyweight championship win against former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane – submitting the Frenchman with a first round guillotine choke win.

However, continually linked with a future pairing, Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been on somewhat of a collision course, particularly prior to the latter’s rise to the heavyweight limit.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones meet in a rather bizarre confrontation

Attempting to squash any rivalry, Israel Adesanya claimed he was a “fan” of the two-weight gold holder, but insisted that neither of them particularly liked each other.

However, this Thursday morning, footage emerged of Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones embracing and hugging – with the former informing the heavyweight champion, “It’s all love, baby.”

My first Thread…

Life is one big cartoon!! #zoinks pic.twitter.com/VltLXbf6pX — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2023

WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/p7JXqq9fvY — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) July 6, 2023

Yet to be booked for his second outing of the year, Adesanya is expected to appear at UFC 290 this weekend during International Fight Week – with the view of facing either former champion and two-time opponent, Robert Whittaker, or rival, Dricus du Plessis in a title fight before the end of the year, with the bout billed as an official title-eliminator.

As for Jones, the veteran has played up a potential impending retirement ahead of his expected Octagon return at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, in a potential title defense against Stipe Miocic or Sergei Pavlovich.