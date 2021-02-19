Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones is not content with just hitting mitts, rolling on the mat, or using resistance bands as he prepares to move up a division. ‘Bones’ has evolved into a new beast ahead of his heavyweight move and is documenting it all on social media. Most recently Jones was caught on camera lifting in excess of 600lbs – check it out below.

This hasn’t just been an overnight transformation, however. The former light-heavyweight king has been continuing a bulking up process that started six months ago. Boasting that he now weighs over 250lbs, the UFC superstar is certainly ready to commence his heavyweight journey. A heavyweight Jon “Bones” Jones is a terrifying prospect, but perhaps crucial to cementing his legacy. A legacy that includes a pretty much undefeated status and the still established record for the youngest UFC champion.

Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut is only being mere months away. Undoubtedly, it is certainly going to be one of the biggest talking points of the summer. Can the controversial man who has dominated the 205lbs division for over a decade establish himself as an MMA GOAT with double-champ status? It waits to be seen. It does look like he is certainly physically ready for possibly the most definitive period of his already legendary career.

In the meantime, the rematch between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and the terrifying Francis Ngannou is set for UFC 260. The winner is set to face off against “Bones”, according to Dana White. Sounds like it is an exciting time for the heavyweight division. Especially if Israel Adesanya wins against Jan Blachowicz and then decides to move up another weight class. Imagine a heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya. That would be a clash for the ages. Although, I feel like I am getting ahead of myself.

Will Jon Jones become the UFC heavyweight champ this summer?