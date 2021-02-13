Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has garnered a reputation for having a consistently outspoken social media presence. Most recently he has made his feelings very clear in regards to California’s recent passing of SB 145, “a bill that is aimed at creating parity in criminal sentencing for young LGBTQ people who have sex with other young people” (H/T BJPENN.com).

In a now deleted Twitter post, Jones stated the following:

“Californians passing paedophilia now, let me be real clear on where I stand on this topic, I find you all absolutely fucking disgusting.”

The details of the actual bill can be seen below (via sacbee):

“Under existing law since 1944, when a person is found by a court to have had vaginal intercourse with a minor 14 years of age or older, and the age difference is not more than 10 years, judges are given discretion as to whether to require that person to register as a sex offender (H/T BJPENN.com)”.

Jones is currently in limbo in regards to his UFC career, having vacated his 215lb belt in 2020. He is supposedly set to move to the Heavyweight division. However, current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to face Francis Ngannou next, and Jones does not currently have a fight booked. He has recently alluded to the fact that the UFC have yet to come to a financial agreement with him yet. Despite this, ‘Bones’ is still keen on a fight in the near future. Should he come to an agreement, there are already a number of heavyweights more than willing to welcome him to the new division.

Been seeing lots of different things in the media lately, I would absolutely love to fight for the UFC again. Really hope we can come up with a good financial agreement and give the fans a few more great fights. 🤙🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 13, 2021

