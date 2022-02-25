Jon Jones has had a bad week but remains positive in the face of adversity.

On Tuesday, recently released footage from his September arrest began to circulate online. A day later, Jones revealed that his fiancé had left him a couple of months ago and had more recently confirmed that they would not be reconciling.

Despite enduring a tough couple of days, Jones remains positive about and focused on his goal of becoming a two-weight UFC champion.

“The story is far from over,” Jones tweeted. “I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved.”

No way my guy, the story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved https://t.co/JKHzT69UJA — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 24, 2022

Jon Jones Is Expected To Make His Eagerly Anticipated Heavyweight Debut In 2022

Jones hasn’t fought for more than two years after defending his light-heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on February 8, 2020.

Since then, ‘Bones’ has released his 205lb belt and announced his intention to compete at heavyweight. The MMA legend has been bulking up for his divisional debut which appears to have been delayed by a financial dispute with the UFC.

The 34-year-old is just one part of a seriously messy heavyweight title picture right now.

Francis Ngannou is the undisputed champ after defeating interim titleholder Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision at UFC 270.

‘The Predator’ technically fought the last fight of his current deal in January but as champion, he is obligated to remain with the UFC for three more fights or one year – whatever comes first.

Ngannou has announced his intention to sit out and heal up from a knee injury he carried into his fight with Gane.

So, as of right now, it’s unclear who Jones would have to face to fulfill his dream of becoming heavyweight champion.

Stipe Miocic, Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa are the other top contenders at heavyweight and Jones could well make his divisional debut against one of them for an interim belt.

Who do you think Jon Jones will fight in his heavyweight debut?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.