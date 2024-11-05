Jon Jones fires back after fan criticizes his bench press: ‘How many millions have your muscles made?’

Ahead of his return to action next weekend in the headliner of UFC 309, heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones has once more hit out at fans on social media — this time poking fun at a critic of his, claiming his “muscles” have made him “millions” of dollars during his combat sports career in response to questions over his lifting prowess.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, is slated to snap a year-plus hiatus from the Octagon later this month, headlining UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in his native New York in a title offing against the returning former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic.

Most recently competing back in March of last year, Rochester native, Jones would turn in a dominant opening round win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane in the pair’s vacant heavyweight title affair to win the title in his return to the Octagon for the first time since the beginning of 2020.

And just over a week out from his title affair against Ohio veteran, Miocic, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones replied to a user on his official Instagram account who seemingly mocked his bench press effort — claiming he had made a significant sum of money during his decorated combat sports career through his physique.

Jon Jones pokes fun at critics on social media

“How many millions has (sic) your muscles made you, just curious?” Jon Jones posted in the comments section of his post on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Jones’ status as a top pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC’s books was once more called into question, particularly amid his lengthy time spent away from combat sports.

“My thing is [if] Jon Jones was active then maybe I would have a different opinion,” Javier Mendez told Red Corner MMA during a recent interview. When was the last time Jon Jones fought? He fought [in] what 2021 (sic)? How can you be pound-for-pound if you haven’t fought? You have to fight, you have to be active. You can’t continue to say you’re the P4P king. Do I think he’s one of the greatest fighters? Absolutely.”